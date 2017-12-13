International Space Station astronauts will get to watch “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Disney(LOW EARTH ORBIT) — Well, that’s one way to beat the long movie lines. In our galaxy — but still relatively far, far away — astronauts aboard the International Space Station will join fans on Earth and watch Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

“[I] can confirm the crew will be able to watch it on orbit,” NASA Public Affairs Officer Dan Huot told ABC Radio, though he doesn’t have a “definitive timeline” as to when it will take place. “They typically get movies as digital files and can play them back on a laptop or a standard projector that is currently aboard,” he explains of the astronauts.

The station actually has hundreds of movies in its onboard library, including sci-fi hits like Gravity and TV’s Firefly, and others, which the explorers can watch during down time. It’s not known how the astronauts are getting their hands on the latest Star Wars film, but the website Inverse speculates it could be sent inside a SpaceX dragon resupply capsule that is scheduled to blast off Friday — which, incidentally, is also the release date for The Last Jedi.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is owned by Disney, parent company of ABC News.

