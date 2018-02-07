Investigation Continues Into The Death Of A Findlay Woman

2/7/18 – 5:05 A.M.

The investigation continues into the discovery of a body along a rural Hancock County road over the past weekend. The Courier reports several people have contacted the sheriff’s office about the death of 28-year-old Danielle Rice of Findlay. Deputies found her body along Cass Township Road 215 between County Roads 18 and 236 early Sunday afternoon.

Sheriff Mike Heldman tells the newspaper they want to hear from anyone who might have information on the case. He adds, “you never know who is going to give information.” Heldman asks anyone with information to call (419)424-7097.

Heldman says preliminary autopsy results could come out later this week.

MORE: The Courier