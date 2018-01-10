Is Hugh Grant expecting baby number five?

“Paddington 2” – Warner Bros. Pictures/STUDIOCANAL(NEW YORK) — It look like Hugh Grant is about to be a daddy for the fifth time!

The Paddington 2 actor was photographed at a New York City airport on Tuesday with his girlfriend, Swedish television producer Anna Eberstein, whose outfit revealed a growing baby bump, according to People magazine.

The baby would be the third for the couple and the fifth for Grant, who have a two-year-old daughter and a five-year-old son.

Grant also has a four-year-old son and a six-year-old daughter with former girlfriend, Tinglan Hong.

The couple has yet to officially announce the pregnancy.

Paddington 2, also starring The Shape of Water‘s Sally Hawkins, opens nationwide on Friday.

