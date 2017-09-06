Issa Rae shares good/bad “Insecure” season two finale news

HBO/Anne Marie Fox (LOS ANGELES) — If you’re an Insecure fan, you’ll have stay up a little later than usual for the season finale of the hit series. But according to star Issa Rae, it’ll be worth the wait.

Rae took to Twitter to share the “good news” and “bad news” about the upcoming season finale.

“BAD NEWS: the finale airs at 11pm next week. GOOD NEWS: it’s 45 minutes!” Rae wrote, adding the hashtag #InsecureHBO.”

Along with her tweet, Rae added a gif of Natasha Rothwell, who plays Kelli on the show, saying, “You know what that is? growth.”

The season two finale of Insecure airs September 10 at 11:00 p.m. ET on HBO.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.