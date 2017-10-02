“It,” “American Made” and “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” in a horse race for top box office crown

© 2017 WARNER BROS. ENTERTAINMENT INC. AND RATPAC-DUNE ENTERTAINMENT LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED(LOS ANGELES) — In a race that’s still too close to call, It, American Made and Kingsman: The Golden Circle all are battling for the top spot at the weekend box office, each separated by just $310K. Final results won’t be available until Monday afternoon.

It currently owns first place with an estimated $17.3 million haul. The record-breaking horror film’s totals stateside currently stand at $291 million, with an additional $262 million internationally, for a total of $553.1 million worldwide.

In second place, at least for now, is American Made, the Tom Cruise crime drama, with an estimated $17.01 million. The film which kicked off its overseas run at the end of August, has earned $64.7 million worldwide so far.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle is right behind in third place with $17 million. It raked in another $50 million internationally over the weekend, bringing its worldwide tally to $192.9 million.

Bowing in fourth place for the weekend was The LEGO Ninjago Movie, capturing an estimated $12 million. Flatliners — the sequel to the 1990 film of the same name, this time starring Ellen Page, Diego Luna and Nina Dobrev — rounds out our top five with an estimated $6.7 million.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated weekend gross ticket sales:

1. It, $17.3 million

2. American Made, $17.01 million

3. Kingsman: The Golden Circle, $17 million

4. The Lego Ninjago Movie, $12 million

5. Flatliners, $6.7 million

6. Battle of the Sexes, $3.4 million

7. American Assassin, $3.3 million

8. Home Again, $1.8 million

9. ‘Til Death Do Us Part, $1.5 million

10. mother!, $1.46 million

[embedded content]

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.