“It” and “Home Again” among this week's new releases

© 2017 WARNER BROS. ENTERTAINMENT INC. AND RATPAC-DUNE ENTERTAINMENT LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED(LOS ANGELES) — Opening nationwide on Friday:

* It — The much anticipated horror flick based on Stephen King’s bestselling novel, stars Stranger Things‘ Finn Wolfhard, Jaeden Lieberher, Sophia Lillis, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Chosen Jacobs and Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Wyatt Oleff as a group of bullied kids who square off against the evil clown Pennywise — portrayed by Bill Skarsgard — who hunts children. Rated R.

* Home Again — Reese Witherspoon stars as a single mother whose life takes an unexpected turn after moving to Los Angeles and taking in three young, charismatic guys. Also starring Nat Wolff, Michael Sheen, Candice Bergen and Lake Bell. Rated PG-13.

Opening in limited release on Friday:

* 9/11 — Five people trapped in an elevator in the World Trade Center’s North Tower on 9/11 work together to escape before its inevitable collapse. Starring Charlie Sheen, Whoopi Goldberg, Gina Gershon, Luis Guzmán and Jacqueline Bisset. Rated R.

* Rebel in the Rye — Nicholas Hoult stars in this biopic based on the life of J.D. Salinger, the celebrated, but reclusive author who gained worldwide fame with his novel The Catcher in the Rye. Zoey Deutch, Kevin Spacey and Sarah Paulson also star. Rated PG-13.

[embedded content]

[embedded content]

[embedded content]

[embedded content]

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.