It doesn't clown around with record-breaking $117 million weekend

(LOS ANGELES) — It had monstrous box office weekend, scaring up an estimated $117 million. The horror flick, based on Stephen King's bestselling novel and starring Bill Skarsgard, Finn Wolfhard, Jaeden Lieberher, Sophia Lillis, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Chosen Jacobs, and Wyatt Oleff, delivered the largest September opening, largest fall opening and the largest opening for an R-rated horror film. It earned an additional $62 million overseas.

Home Again, starring Reese Witherspoon, took second place, raking in a not-to-shabby $9 million. The Hitman’s Bodyguard, our box office champ for the last three weeks, bowed in third place with an estimated $4.85 million.

Another horror film, Annabelle: Creation, finished in fourth place, earning an estimated $4 million, and Wind River rounded out the top ten with an estimated $3.2 million haul.

One of the week’s other new films, Rebel in the Rye — starring Nicholas Hoult, Zoey Deutch, Kevin Spacey and Sarah Paulson — had an impressive debut, pulling in $44,280 from just four theaters.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated weekend gross ticket sales:

1. It, $117 million

2. Home Again, $9 million

3. The Hitman’s Bodyguard, $4.85 million

4. Annabelle: Creation, $4 million

5. Wind River, $3.2 million

6. Leap!, $2.5 million

7. Spider-Man: Homecoming, $2 million

8. Dunkirk, $2 million

9. Logan Lucky, $1.8 million

10. The Emoji Movie, $1 million

