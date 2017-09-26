“It” sequel set for September 2019

© 2016 WARNER BROS. ENTERTAINMENT INC. AND RATPAC-DUNE ENTERTAINMENT LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

(LOS ANGELES) — When film grosses nearly half a billion dollars worldwide in a couple of weeks, it’s no surprise when a studio rushes a sequel into the pipeline, and that’s just what’s happening with It.

Variety reports that New Line Cinema and Warner Brothers have already slated an It sequel for September 6, 2019. Earlier this month, the entertainment industry trade reported that New Line in negotiations with writer Gary Dauberman to pen the sequel, and thatItdirector Andy Muschietti, is expected to return.

Based on Stephen King’s 1986 novel about a group of kids who are terrorized by a demonic clown, as of last weekend, It had grossed more than $478 million worldwide since its September 8 opening. It’s the highest-grossing horror film ever in the U.S., having grossed more than $266 million in the States, putting it well ahead of the 1973 classic The Exorcist, which grossed nearly $240 million in the U.S. during its theatrical run.

It has also been highly profitable, having been made for a meager — for Hollywood standards, at least — $35 million, according to Variety.

