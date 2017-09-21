“It” set to pass “The Exorcist” for highest-grossing U.S. horror film

© 2017 WARNER BROS. ENTERTAINMENT INC. AND RATPAC-DUNE ENTERTAINMENT LLC/Marco Grob(NEW YORK) — While nothing’s official yet, it looks like It is about to become the highest-grossing horror film of all time in the U.S.

Deadline reports that the film adaptation of the Stephen King novel about a clown that terrorizes a group of kids, is expected to pass the 1973 classic The Exorcist, in domestic box office receipts on Thursday. The Exorcist earned $232.9 million in total during its theatrical run in the States. It is expected to have domestic earnings of nearly $270 million by the end of the weekend.

The record only relates to pure horror films, Deadline notes, not “horror hybrids,” like The Sixth Sense. And It still has a way to go before it tops The Exorcist worldwide. By Thursday It is expected to have total worldwide earnings of $386 million, well short of The Exorcist‘s $441.3 million.

As impressive as It‘s numbers may be, The Exorcist is still way ahead if you adjust its 1973 take for inflation. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistic’s Consumer Price Index Inflation Calculator, The Exorcist‘s $232.9 million in 1973 would be worth more than $1.2 billion today.

