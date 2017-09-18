“It” tops weekend box office with second record-breaking week

© 2017 WARNER BROS. ENTERTAINMENT INC. AND RATPAC-DUNE ENTERTAINMENT LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED(NEW YORK) — It topped the weekend box office for the second straight week with an estimated $60 million haul, making it the highest grossing September release ever, unseating 1986’s Crocodile Dundee. It’s also just $14 million shy of overtaking The Exorcist as the biggest R-rated horror film of all-time.

The Stephen King thriller also brought in an estimated $60.3 million overseas, bringing its worldwide total to more than $370 million.

American Assassin, the action feature starring Michael Keaton and Dylan O’Brien, took second place, earning an estimated $14.8 million.

Mother! the Darren Aronofsky thriller starring Jennifer Lawrence endured a disappointing $7.5 million debut, for a third place finish. That’s on top of an “F” from CinemaScore, a company that polls opening-night audiences. It’s one of only 19 films to ever receive that rating.

Home Again bowed in fourth place, earning an estimated $5.3 million, and The Hitman’s Bodyguard rounded out the top five with an estimated $3.55 million weekend.

The week’s other debut — Brad’s Status, starring Ben Stiller — earned $100,179 in limited release.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated weekend gross ticket sales:

1. It, $60 million

2. American Assassin, $14.8 million

3. mother!, $7.5 million

4. Home Again, $5.3 million

5. The Hitman’s Bodyguard, $3.55 million

6. Annabelle: Creation, $2.6 million

7. Wind River, $2.55 million

8. Leap!, $2.1 million

9. Spider-Man: Homecoming, $1.87 million

10. Logan Lucky, $1.3 million

