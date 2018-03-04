Italian soccer star Davide Astroi dies suddenly at age 31

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The captain of the Fiorentina soccer club Davide Astori died on Sunday at the age of 31, BBC reports. The club announced on its Twitter feed that Astori died of a “sudden illness.”

The BBC adds that Fiorentina’s game against Udinese on Sunday afternoon was postponed along with all other Serie A games.

Astori was also a member of the Italian national team.

Stars and soccer clubs paid tribute to the Italian star. Per The BBC, former Fiorentina manager Roberto Mancini said, “I learned with great pain what happened to Davide Astori. My condolences to the family.”

Italian soccer legend Gianluigi Buffon shared a heartfelt message on social media.

Astori leaves behind a wife and two-year-old daughter. He joined Fiorentina in 2015 after spending playing at Roma and Cagliari.

