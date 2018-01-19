Jackée Harry says no to a “227” reboot and playing the “outrageous” Sandra Clark

Courtesy of OWN(NEW YORK) — Jackée Harry admits she is excited for a Sister, Sister reboot, where she will once again get to play the fun-loving Lisa Landry. But don’t ask the 227 alum about revisiting her ’80s sitcom character Sandra Clark — because she’ll tell you there’s no way she’ll play that “outrageous” woman again.

“I don’t live in the past,” Harry tells ABC Radio. “I’m staying with the now and the future. I really do, I really do because…Uh! I can’t believe I did that all that shhhh!”



In addition to appearing as Sandra on 227, which aired from 1985 to 1990, Harry shot a television pilot, entitled Jackée, which followed her character Sandra to New York City. Although NBC aired the pilot, the show wasn’t picked up and Jackée returned 227 only as a guest star.

Now, close to 30 years later, Jackee says she’s not interested in seeing a 227 reboot, but rather is focused on her current gig as Joanne, a troublemaking family member, in Tyler Perry’s new OWN series, The Paynes.

“In a black heaven,” Harry says in reference to a 227 reboot. “No. No! No, I don’t have nothing else to say. I don’t live in the past. I did that, it was just outrageous. But I would like to do… this show for another six years… or eight, nine.”

The Paynes air Friday nights at 9 p.m. ET on OWN.

