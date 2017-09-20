Jada Pinkett Smith denies Leah Remini's claim that she's a Scientologist

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Jada Pinkett Smith set the record straight on her reported ties to Scientology, insisting she has no connection to the religion.

“I have studied Dianetics, and appreciate the merits of Study Tech,” the Girls Trip star tweeted on Tuesday, referring to the ideas and teaching method invented by science fiction writer L. Ron Hubbard, who created the controversial religion.

“But I am not a Scientologist,” she continued, explaining, “I practice human kindness, and I believe that we each have the right to determine what we are and what we are not.”

The tweet was in response to a claim made by Kevin Can Wait star and former Scientologist Leah Remini made in an interview with the Daily Beast, published on Saturday.

“I know Jada’s in. I know Jada’s in. She’s been in Scientology a long time,” Remini told the pop culture website. “I never saw Will [Smith] there, but I saw Jada at the Celebrity Centre. They opened up a Scientology school, and have since closed it. But Jada, I had seen her at the Scientology Celebrity Centre all the time.”

Remini, a member of the church for 35 years, announced her split in 2013. She’s since become an outspoken critic of Scientology, alleging its practices are abusive towards its members.

Remini earned a Creative Arts Emmy for her series Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, which airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on A&E.

Kevin Can Wait, starring Kevin James, returns for its second season Monday night at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

