James Cameron doubles down on “Wonder Woman” criticism: “That’s not breaking ground”

(LOS ANGELES) — Legendary director James Cameron is standing by his comments to The Guardian last month about the hit film Wonder Woman, adding that he doesn't think the way actress Gal Gadot portrayed the "objectified icon" superhero is "breaking ground."

“She was wearing a kind of bustier costume that was very form-fitting,” he now tells The Hollywood Reporter. “She’s absolutely drop-dead gorgeous. To me, that’s not breaking ground. They had Raquel Welch doing stuff like that in the ’60s.”

In contrast, he said he believes the Terminator heroine he helped create, Sarah Connor, was more modern and unique.

“It was all in a context of talking about why Sarah Connor — what [actress Linda Hamilton] created in 1991 — was, if not ahead of its time, at least a breakthrough in its time,” he told the trade. “…[W]e’re still not [giving women these types of roles].”

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins fired back on social media in August after the original slight from the Titanic director, saying, “James Cameron’s inability to understand what Wonder Woman is, or stands for, to women all over the world is unsurprising as, though he is a great filmmaker, he is not a woman. I believe women can and should be EVERYTHING just like male lead characters should be.”

Cameron applauded Jenkins in his latest comments, but said he’s not “walking back” his earlier comment. he did, however, add of Wonder Woman, “I like the fact that, sexually, she had the upper hand with the male character, which I thought was fun.”

Wonder Woman has grossed more than $820 million worldwide.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton will be both back in an upcoming Terminator sequel, with Cameron producing and Deadpool‘s Tim Miller directing.

The movie will be released on July 26, 2019.

