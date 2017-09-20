James Cameron says new “Terminator” movie will star Linda Hamilton & Arnold Schwarzenegger

The Chosunilbo JNS/Multi-Bits via Getty Images (LOS ANGELES) — Looks like we’re going to get yet another Terminator movie — and Linda Hamilton will be a part of it.

The Hollywood Reporter says director and franchise creator James Cameron himself broke the news at a “private event celebrating the storied franchise.” Hamilton of course, starred not only in the original film, 1984’s The Terminator, but also in the franchise’s most popular installment, 1992’s Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

Both times, Hamilton played Sarah Connor, the future mother of John Connor, who leads the human resistance against machine domination of the world. Her role in T2 as a gun-totin’, take-no-prisoners action hero was hailed at the time as a stereotype-breaker. Cameron reportedly wants to make an on-screen statement again — THR quotes him as saying, “There are 50-year-old, 60-year-old guys out there killing bad guys, but there isn’t an example of that for women.”

It’s worth recalling Cameron’s comments in an interview late last month, in which he declared Wonder Woman, the summer’s biggest blockbuster, was “a step backwards” for women, and calling the character “an objectified icon, and it’s just male Hollywood doing the same old thing!” Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins responded, in part, by noting Cameron’s “inability to understand what Wonder Woman is,” adding, “There is no right and wrong kind of powerful woman. And the massive female audience who made [Wonder Woman] a hit it is, can surely choose and judge their own icons of progress.”

There have been five Terminator films in all so far. Arnold Schwarzenegger will also be a part of the new Terminator movie, which we’ll supposedly see in 2019. Cameron’s currently up to his ears working on the long-promised, forthcoming Avatar sequels.

