Jamie Foxx hosting celebrity telethon for Hurricane Harvey relief

ABC Radio (NEW YORK) — Terrell, Texas native Jamie Foxx wants the people back home to know he’s got their backs.

The Baby Driver star announced on Wednesday that he’ll host a telethon in September to raise money for those affected by Hurricane Harvey, which is likely to become the costliest storm in U.S. history. So far, it’s dumped more than 50 inches of rain on the Houston area, claimed 19 lives and chased more than 30,000 people from their homes.

“Just wanted to let everyone in Texas know, we got you. From a fellow Texan, my heart goes out, my prayers go out,” Foxx shared in a video posted to Instagram, adding that he has already donated $25,000 to GlobalGiving to help victims.

“September 12, we have a telethon that we’re doing,” the 49-year-old actor continued. “We’ll give you more details, so we can raise as much money as we can for everybody down there.”

TMZ reports that the telethon — being held in New York, Los Angeles and Nashville — is being organized by Houston rapper Bun B, in conjunction with the organizers of Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester concert, including her manager Scooter Braun.

Bun tells TMZ that Reese Witherspoon and Blake Shelton will host from Nashville. Foxx will host the L.A. portion — possibly with Houston native Hilary Duff. Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan — also from Houston — reportedly will host in New York. Additionally, Kelly Rowland and The Big Bang Theory‘s Jim Parsons — also born and raised in Houston — reportedly are being courted by organizers.

The major networks reportedly will run the show for an hour in prime time, says TMZ.

