Jared Kushner used personal email to communicate with White House officials

Zach Gibson – Pool/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — White House adviser and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has used a private email account to communicate with White House staffers, his attorney confirmed to ABC News.

“Mr. Kushner uses his White House email address to conduct White House business. Fewer than a hundred emails from January through August were either sent to or returned by Mr. Kushner to colleagues in the White House from his personal email account,” Kushner attorney Abbe Lowell said in a statement.

Lowell said the emails were “usually forwarded news articles or political commentary” and “most often occurred” when someone “initiated the exchange by sending an email to his personal” account.

The news of Kushner’s personal email account was first reported by Politico.

The statement makes no mention of classified information, but does say that copies of the emails were sent to his official account for recording.

“All non-personal emails were forwarded to his official address and all have been preserved in any event,” Lowell said.

A White House official conducting business on a personal email account is not unprecedented.

During the campaign and even as president, Trump eviscerated his opponent Hillary Clinton for handling classified information on a private email server during her tenure as Secretary of State.

