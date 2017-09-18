Jedediah Bila quits “The View”

ABC/Heidi Gutman(NEW YORK) — Jedediah Bila, the sole conservative-leaning panelist who joined ABC’s The View in August of last year, announced at the start of Monday’s show that she’s leaving.

“So, this is my last day at The View and I want to thank these ladies,” Bila said of her co-stars/on-air sparring partners Whoopi Goldberg, Sonny Hostin, Joy Behar, and Sara Haines.

“What you don’t know about us, these ladies, we’re friends,” Bila said. “Sunny’s texts, Sara, Whoopi, you’re my inspiration. Joy, when I need comedic relief, this is where I go. So we’re going to be friends no matter what.”

Bila, who hinted for viewers to “stay tuned” for new opportunities on her horizon, including a book she’s writing, also thanked them.

“We are nothing without you,” she said. “We are able to do what we do because you invite us into our homes…You care enough about what we have to say, and that means more to me than …any position I could hold.”

[embedded content]

