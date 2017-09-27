Jenera Crash Injures Four

9/27/17 – 6:52 A.M.

A two-car crash injured four people in Jenera Tuesday night. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reports the collision happened on Main Street in the village around 6:15 p.m.

18-year-old Mikaela Ricksecker was driving south on the road when she tried to make a U-turn. A car driven by 31-year-old Joanelle Fry of Jenera then collided with Ricksecker. Appleseed EMS and Hanco Ambulance took both drivers and two passengers in Fry’s car to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.