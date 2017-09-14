Jennifer Aniston shares the moment Justin Theroux proposed

Harper’s Bazaar/Mariano Vivanco(LOS ANGELES) — Getting engaged changes you in a lot of ways, but for Jennifer Aniston, her engagement to Justin Theroux particularly changed her beauty routine.

In the latest issue of Harper’s Bazaar, Aniston talks to pal Amy Sedaris about the moment Theroux proposed.

“I usually just buff my nails,” she says. “I don’t have the patience to let my nails dry. When Justin proposed he put that freaking ring on my finger, and I was like, ‘Holy crap, now I’m gonna have to get manicures.’”

Sedaris was Theroux’s “best man” at the 2015 wedding, and recalls how, “everyone was dressed like a bunch of woodland creatures” at the ceremony.

“Justin asked me to be his best man two days before, and I was really scared,” Sedaris says. “Jimmy Kimmel [who officiated the nuptials] said, ‘Amy, you have one job: Just hand me the rings separately.’ Of course, I handed both to him.”

These days, Aniston and Theroux are enjoying married life. Aniston recently helped renovate her hubby’s New York apartment.

“They say building houses can make or break a couple,” Aniston says. “I was so used to doing it on my own, and there were moments when I was like, ‘Don’t say no so fast’… It wasn’t very hard because he loved whatever I brought to him.”

