Jennifer Lawrence on getting nude in “Red Sparrow”: “It felt normal”

Inez and Vinoodh exclusively for Vanity Fair(BEVERLY HILLS) — In her acting career, Jennifer Lawrence has won an Oscar and numerous other awards, and smashed box office records, but there’s one thing she’s never done until now: gotten naked onscreen.

Jennifer’s new movie Red Sparrow marks the first time the actress has ever shed her clothes for a role, and in the new issue of Vanity Fair, she says the movie “really scared the hell out of me because I get nude.”

She adds, “I tried to do the movie without nudity but realized it just wouldn’t be right to put the character through something that I, myself, am not willing to go through.”

While many people have already seen Jennifer in the buff, thanks to that 2014 hack of her personal photos, she says deciding to disrobe onscreen was different. “One is my choice…. I got something back that was taken from me,” she explains. “And it also felt normal.”

Luckily, the director of Red Sparrow, Francis Lawrence, had also directed J.Law in the Hunger Games films, so that made things easier, she explains.

“He looked me right in the eyes like I had clothes on and then all of a sudden I was like, ‘Oh, O.K., it’s just like I have clothes on,’” she recalls. ” Everybody here is professional. You’re still at work. One look just made me comfortable. It didn’t make me feel naked.”

Jennifer also reveals to Vanity Fair that her future plans may include becoming a reality TV mogul, believe it or not.

“I’d like to start my own TV network. I am pretty much a television professional at this point,” she says. “And I have a brilliant idea for a reality show called Breakup Island…I really think it’s going to happen.”

The J.Law issue of Vanity Fair is on newsstands March 6.

