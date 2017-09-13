Jennifer Lawrence says she goes crazy over the “Real Housewives”

NBC/Andrew Lipovsky(NEW YORK) — Jennifer Lawrence dropped by the Tonight Show on Tuesday and talked about her new movie mother! and her fascination with The Real Housewives franchise.

JLaw told host Jimmy Fallon that she and her friends have different rituals they follow when watching each of the shows, particularly when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills comes on.

“With Beverly Hills, my friends and I have a drinking game of any time Lisa Renna says her husband’s full name, Harry Hamlin…she always goes, ‘Harry Hamlin’s on his way,’ and we have a drinking game for that.”

The 27-year-old Hunger Games star also revealed to Fallon that she was “horrified and shocked” and her “stomach dropped,” upon hearing that The Real Housewives of New York‘s Luann de Lesseps was divorcing her husband Tom D’Agostino.

Lawrence says she’s so passionate about the Housewives, she even give producer Andy Cohen directing tips, advising him after hearing about LuAnn’s divorce to, “get the camera in Ramona’s face right now.”

“I also told him to show…the moment in the Berkshires where Bethany [Frankel]’s crying and going, ‘I just don’t think your guy’s a good guy.'”

Mother! opens nationwide on Friday.

