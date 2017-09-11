Jennifer Lawrence thought boyfriend Darren Aronofsky had “severe psychological problems” after reading “mother!”

ABC/Randy Holmes

(TORONTO) — Jennifer Lawrence calls her latest film mother! — directed by her boyfriend Darren Aronofsky — “a masterpiece,” although she thought he had “severe mental problems” after reading the script, according to People magazine.

“It was an instant ‘yes’ before I even read anything,” the Oscar winner said during a press conference with Aronofsky at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday. “He told me his ideas and I thought they were brilliant and unique and challenging. I’ve been a fan of his for years.”

Adds the Hunger Games and X-Men actress, “But I’ve been a fan, so once he told me the ideas floating around in his head I said ‘yes.’ Then I got a script and when I read it I threw it across the room and told him he had severe psychological problems. But it’s a masterpiece.”

Lawrence, 27, and Aronofsky, 48, reportedly began dating a year ago, shortly after wrapping up filming on mother!, according to the entertainment magazine.

mother!, which stars Lawrence as the young wife of an older poet — played by Javier Bardem — who is tormented after the arrival of a couple of uninvited guests — portrayed by Michelle Pfeiffer and Ed Harris — opens nationwide on Friday.

