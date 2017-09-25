Jennifer Lopez to donate $1 million to Puerto Rico hurricane relief

ABC/Paula Lobo(LOS ANGELES) — Jennifer Lopez announced on Sunday that she is donating $1 million from the proceeds of her Las Vegas show to hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

She made the announcement at a press conference Sunday alongside New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Speaking first in Spanish and then in English, J-Lo announced the donation to charitable organizations and NGOs. She also announced that she and boyfriend, former New York Yankee player Alex Rodriguez, are “utilizing all of our resources and relationships in entertainment, sports and business to garner support for Puerto Rican and Caribbean relief efforts,” and had secured a commitment of help from Major League Baseball and the New York Yankees.

Lopez also announced that working with Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and Mavs player J.J. Barea, the group has two plane filled with supplies ready to fly to San Juan when air travel is cleared.

