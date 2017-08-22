Jerry Lewis died of heart failure, says coroner

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.(LAS VEGAS) — Jerry Lewis died of heart failure, according to a Clark County Nevada Coroner’s report obtained by New York’s Daily News.

Lewis’ death is officially listed as ischemic cardiomyopathy, which occurs when the heart can no longer pump enough blood to the rest of the body due to a narrowing of the small blood vessels that supply oxygen to the heart.

An autopsy reportedly will not be conducted on the legendary comic, who suffered several heart attacks over the years, and also fought prostate cancer, diabetes and pulmonary fibrosis.

Lewis died at his Las Vegas home, surrounded by his family on Sunday at the age of 91.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.