Jerry Seinfeld says fans shouldn't expect a “Seinfeld” reunion

NETFLIX(NEW YORK) — Jerry Seinfeld has said it before, and he’ll say it again: don’t expect a Seinfeld reunion.

Despite a Super Bowl ad from a few years back — and a reunion subplot on Curb Your Enthusiasm — Jerry, Elaine, George and the gang will probably never grace the TV screen together again.

Entertainment Tonight recently asked the 63-year-old whether he would capitalize on the current trend of reboots and reunions like Roseanne and Will & Grace.

His response: “Why?”

The legendary comedian has always been outspoken about leaving the show, which ended its run in 1998, alone.

“Maybe it’s nice that you continue to love it instead of us tampering with something that went pretty well,” he explained to ET.

Seinfeld has had major success in the two decades since his show went off the air, touring around the country and hosting the web show Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.

In fact, Seinfeld returned to the top of Forbes‘ highest-paid comedians list this year, raking in $69 million.

He’s also got his Netflix special, Jerry Before Seinfeld, streaming now.

