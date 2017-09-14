Jim Carrey returning to series TV with Kidding for Showtime

WireImage/J. Countess(LOS ANGELES) — Jim Carrey will re-team with his Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind director Michel Gondry for a new Showtime series called Kidding.

The show, Carrey’s first since he launched his career with In Living Color in the 1990s, will have him playing a kid show host called Mr. Pickles, whose career is on fire but whose life is in crisis.

Carrey was a perfect fit for the show says the cable network’s CEO David Nevins in a statement. “No one inhabits a character like Jim Carrey, and this role — which is like watching Humpty Dumpty after the fall — is going to leave television audiences wondering how they went so long without him.”

Kidding‘s first season will feature 10 episodes. No word yet on a premiere date.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.