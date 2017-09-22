Jimmy Kimmel goes off on Republican heath care critics again: “Am I supposed to just be quiet?”

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Jimmy Kimmel’s war of words with Republicans over the party’s latest proposed health care legislation continued Thursday night.

“A lot of people have been saying that I’m not qualified to talk about this,” Kimmel said, addressing media criticism. “And that is true, I’m not qualified to talk about this, but I think those people forget — Bill Cassidy named this test after me. Am I supposed to just be quiet about that?”

Kimmel was referring to Senator Bill Cassidy, R-L.A., — co-sponsor of the current GOP health care bill — who appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in May saying any measure he supported would have to meet a “Jimmy Kimmel test,” for price protections for those with pre-existing conditions, among other measures — a test which Kimmel says the new legislation does not meet.

Kimmel fired back at Louisiana’s other Senator, Republican John Kennedy, for questioning Kimmel’s qualifications. “I’m not pretending to be an expert,” Kimmel said, “I’m asking why people like you aren’t listening to actual experts like the American Medical Association.”

Most of all, on Thursday, Kimmel took aim at President Donald Trump.

Kimmel accused Trump of being uninformed about the issue of health care.

“He doesn’t know the difference between Medicare and Medicaid. He barely knows the difference between Melania and Ivanka,” Kimmel quipped.

He said Trump would sign any bill that replace Obamacare regardless of what was in it just to get Obama’s name off a piece of legislation. “He would sign copies of the Koran at the Barnes & Noble in Fallujah if it meant getting rid of Obamacare,” Kimmel said.

About Republicans questioning his qualifications, Kimmel said, “I feel like it’s my duty to remind these people…the guy you voted for for president, his job qualification was…he fired Meat Loaf on television….”

[embedded content]

