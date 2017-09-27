Jimmy Kimmel on demise of latest GOP health care bill: “You'll be hearing from us again”

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Calling it “a day of great relief for many millions of American,” Jimmy Kimmel opened his show Tuesday celebrating the demise the proposed Graham-Cassidy health care legislation he’s been railing against for part of two weeks.

Senate leadership pulled the bill Tuesday afternoon because it did not have enough Republican support to pass.

“I haven’t been this happy about something being dead since Bin Laden,” Kimmel quipped.

Kimmel used the moment to make a plea for a bipartisan solution to health problems with open hearings.

“Instead of writing a bill by candlelight on a Bazooka wrapper in the back of a Senate broom closet, and then lying about it,” he said, the Senate should hold hearings with experts and write a bill that is based on what they learn. “I know it sounds crazy, but sometimes you have to think inside the box, OK?” he said.

He also called on President Trump to seize the moment.

Saying Trump got great press for a budget deal he cut with congressional Democrats, Kimmel called on Trump to do it again. “Work with them. You can call it TrumpIsAwesomeCare, whatever. We’ll put your face on the masks in the operating room so people can see you and thank you just before they go under,” Kimmel joked.

He also had a warning for legislators seeking to take up health care legislation without that kind of process.

“This isn’t about sides, it’s about people who are sick and to all the Senators and Representatives who stopped this bill: thank you for being reasonable and know that we’re paying attention now and you’ll be hearing from us again.”

Kimmel jumped into the national battle over health care reform in April after his newborn son was born with congenital heart defects.

[embedded content]

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.