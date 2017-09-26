Jimmy Kimmel returns to health care debate: “If someone has to keep telling you something is a disaster, it probably isn't one”

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Jimmy Kimmel returned to the topic of health care reform during his monologue Monday night.

Saying he’d had “an emotional weekend,” speaking to people in public and private who shared their health care stories.

“I saw pictures of children who are not well, people got teared up, quite a few of these people told me they’re Republicans — Republican people, not politicians, there’s a very big difference,” Kimmel said.

Kimmel drew a contrast between the stories he heard and continual proclamations by President Donald Trump that “Obamacare is a disaster.”

“Did anyone have to convince you Hurricane Harvey was a disaster? No, because it was a disaster,” Kimmel said. “[If] someone has to keep telling you something is a disaster, it probably isn’t one.”

But most of all Kimmel criticized his critics for accusing Kimmel of taking sides in the health care debate.

“My wife and I were worried about health care, we didn’t like what the Republicans were doing, so we decided to have a baby with congenital heart defects, OK?”

Then, once we had that going for us, I went on TV, I spoke out, and we may have stopped Cassidy-Graham. I still can’t believe we pulled it off, but we did. It’s amazing isn’t it?” he added sarcastically.

“I’ve been fact checked…by at least six different organizations,” Kimmel said. “Every one of them came down on my side. Every major health organization in the United States is on my side. Every major charity that has to do with health and Medicare is on my side. Because the facts were on my side. It has nothing to do with me, it’s just a matter of what’s true and what isn’t true.”

