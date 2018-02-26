Jimmy Kimmel says another Oscars mix-up “would be funny”

ABC(LOS ANGELES) — The 90th Annual Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, is just days away. But no matter who wins, the award ceremony will — we hope — not feature a repeat of last year’s screw-up, which saw La La Land accidentally named best picture.

“I still don’t know how it happened,” Kimmel told ABC’s Paula Faris on Monday’s Good Morning America. “I’m still not clear how the wrong envelope got into Warren Beatty’s hands.”

After a scrum onstage, it was announced that Moonlight was the actual Best Picture winner.

“I’ll be honest,” Kimmel said, “It will be funny if it happened again.”

So, what’s a sure way to avoid that same gaffe?

“Color coding might be a nice thing to think of this time around,” the late-night host advised.

While Kimmel didn’t elaborate on how the accounting firm in charge of the envelopes would avoid another mix-up, he noted the bad press they got was likely all they needed to make sure it won’t happen again.

“The biggest safeguard there is is that this company, Price Waterhouse Coopers, will literally have to go out of business if they do it a second time,” Kimmel laughed. “So I think they’re gonna be very, very careful.”

The 90th Annual Academy Awards airs live from Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre on March 4 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

