Jimmy Kimmel takes down critics of his health care monologue

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Jimmy Kimmel continued his battle with Senator Bill Cassidy, R.-L.A., on Wednesday, a day after Kimmel accused Cassidy of lying to his face about what the senator would demand in a health care bill.

Tuesday night, Kimmel used a portion of his monologue to rip Cassidy, co-sponsor of the latest GOP health care measure, for introducing a bill that Kimmel said backtracks on the promises Cassidy made in a May appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! On CNN on Wednesday, Cassidy said Kimmel didn’t understand the new bill.

But Wednesday night, Kimmel accused Cassidy of using the, “all comedians are dummies card,” in the CNN interview.

After detailing a range of specific criticisms about the Cassidy bill, Kimmel offered these words to Cassidy: “Which part of that am I not understanding? Or could it be, Senator Cassidy, that the problem is that I do understand, and you got caught with your GOPenis out?”

Kimmel had criticisms for others too, like bill co-sponsor Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie. But he saved his most vicious attacks for Fox & Friends‘ Brian Kilmeade who Wednesday morning labelled Kimmel part of the “Hollywood elite” “pushing their politics on the rest of the country.”

“This is a guy, Brian Kilmeade, who, whenever I see him, kisses my a** like a little boy meeting Batman,” Kimmel said, adding that Kilmeade had even asked Kimmel to write a promotional blurb for his book. “That will be my blurb for your next book — Brian Kilmeade is a phony little creep,” Kimmel said.

