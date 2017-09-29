Joe Biden to Julia Louis-Dreyfus: “We Veeps stick together”

HBO/Colleen Hayes(LOS ANGELES) — Former Vice President Joe Biden offered his well-wishes to Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus on Thursday, after she announced that she is battling breast cancer.

Tweeting a picture of himself and Louis-Dreyfus donning sunglasses as they stride down a hallway, Biden wrote, “We Veeps stick together. Jill and I, and all of the Bidens, are with you, Julia.”

“1 in 8 women get breast cancer,” Louis-Dreyfus tweeted Thursday. “Today, I’m the one.”

“The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union,” she continues. “The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

