John McCain shares photos of having dinner with daughter

Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images(CORNVILLE, Ariz.) — Sen. John McCain is winding down his time in his native Arizona and gearing up for his return to Washington.



The Republican lawmaker, 80, tweeted a photo of himself having dinner with his daughter, Meghan McCain, in Cornville, Arizona.

Wearing a bird-watching T-shirt and a Navy baseball cap, the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee is seated outside with Meghan, 32, at a table lit by candlelight.

McCain, who is battling an aggressive form of brain cancer, earlier this month finished the first round of radiation and chemotherapy treatment. He returned to Phoenix in late July to begin treatment at the Mayo Clinic for glioblastoma. His office said he would return to the nation’s capital following the August recess.

