ABC-Top Stories 

John McCain's family celebrates his 81st birthday

WFIN

Twitter/@SenJohnMcCain(PHOENIX) — Sen. John McCain’s family inundated their social media accounts Tuesday with birthday greetings for the Arizona Republican lawmaker, who turned 81.

Along with the tweet were photos of him hiking, blowing out birthday candles and barbecuing with wife Cindy and daughter Meghan.

McCain recently finished the first round of chemotherapy and radiation treatment at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix for brain cancer. He is slated to return to the nation’s capital following the August recess.

Cindy and Meghan McCain both tweeted their birthday wishes to the senator.

McCain also posted a birthday greeting video, thanking “our Iranian American friends” from Arizona.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.