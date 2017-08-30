John McCain's family celebrates his 81st birthday

Twitter/@SenJohnMcCain(PHOENIX) — Sen. John McCain’s family inundated their social media accounts Tuesday with birthday greetings for the Arizona Republican lawmaker, who turned 81.

Along with the tweet were photos of him hiking, blowing out birthday candles and barbecuing with wife Cindy and daughter Meghan.

McCain recently finished the first round of chemotherapy and radiation treatment at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix for brain cancer. He is slated to return to the nation’s capital following the August recess.

Thank you for all the birthday messages! It’s been wonderful celebrating with family in #Arizona doing the things we love most. pic.twitter.com/QLe4f2tROR — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) August 29, 2017

Cindy and Meghan McCain both tweeted their birthday wishes to the senator.

Happy Birthday to my wonderful husband @SenJohnMcCain You have kept me laughing for 37 years. pic.twitter.com/ybMduJlM9U — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) August 29, 2017

Everyone help me wish my wonderful father @SenJohnMcCain a very happy birthday! I love you with all my heart, Dad! ❤️🇺🇸🌵 pic.twitter.com/c1IZCAGjZx — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 29, 2017

McCain also posted a birthday greeting video, thanking “our Iranian American friends” from Arizona.

Thank you to our Iranian American friends from #Arizona for the birthday wishes! pic.twitter.com/52gWxX5SlI — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) August 29, 2017

