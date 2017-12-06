John Oliver challenges Dustin Hoffman on his response to sexual harassment allegations

HBO/Eric Liebowitz/HBO; FilmMagic/Roy Rochlin(LOS ANGELES) — Dustin Hoffman and HBO show host John Oliver got into a heated debate Monday night in New York while discussing allegations of harassment against Hoffman.

During a panel commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Hoffman film Wag the Dog, Oliver questioned Hoffman repeatedly about Anna Graham Hunter’s accusations last month that Hoffman was personally intrusive, including allegedly touching her inappropriately, more than three decades ago on the set of TV film Death of a Salesman. Hunter was 17 at the time.

After Hunter’s allegations emerged on November 1, Hoffman issued an apology. “I have the utmost respect for women and feel terrible that anything I might have done could have put her in an uncomfortable situation,” his statement read. “I am sorry. It is not reflective of who I am.”

On Monday, Hoffman doubled down on his conditional statement, taking the stance he doesn’t believe he did anything to warrant such condemning media coverage and that he didn’t even remember meeting Hunter or that he groped her in any way.

Oliver challenged Hoffman’s response, saying, “It is reflective of who you were … it feels like a cop-out to say, ‘This isn’t me,'” according to The Washington Post, which also posted video of the panel.

“You weren’t there,” Hoffman responded, saying Oliver was being, “pretty quick to judgment.”

The actor added, “I said a stupid thing” but explained that the cast and crew were like a family and that things like “sex” were discussed to break up the monotony of work. Hoffman said he apologized “if” he had done anything to make anyone, including Hunter, feel uncomfortable at the time.

“I gotta say, I don’t love that response either,” Oliver replied.

“What response do you want?” Hoffman asked.

Requests for further comment from Hoffman’s and Oliver’s reps were not immediately returned to ABC News.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.