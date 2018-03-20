John Oliver's spoof of VP Pence's bunny book sells out

HBO/Eric Liebowitz(NEW YORK) — Last Week Tonight host John Oliver’s spoof of Vice President Mike Pence’s illustrated children’s book is a smash.

Oliver’s children’s book A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo is a takedown of the Pence family’s real kids book about their pet rabbit, Marlon Bundo’s Day in the Life of the Vice President. Oliver’s book, advertised on the website BetterBundoBook, has totally sold out, necessitating the need for second printing.

For the record, it’s even out-selling the original book. While Oliver’s book holds Amazon’s #1 slot, the Pence book is ranked fifth.

The HBO show host made the announcement on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday.

Oliver’s book, which flames the VP for his views about homosexuality and alleged support of so-called “gay conversion therapy,” is about Marlon Bundo, a bunny who falls in love with and marries another male rabbit.

The host first announced the book on Sunday’s episode of Last Week Tonight and encouraged viewers to buy it to “p**s off Mike Pence.”

The book topped Amazon’s bestseller list nearly immediately after it became available. Celebrities flocked to the project, with likes of Jim Parsons, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, RuPaul, Ellie Kemper, and John Lithgow lending their voices to an audio book version.

All proceeds from Oliver’s book benefit AIDS United and The Trevor Project, which provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning young people ages 13–24.