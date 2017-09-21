Jordan Peele developing a TV series that follows Nazi hunters

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Jordan Peele has lined up his first official project after signing an overall television deal with Sonar Entertainment.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Peele will produce the 1970s-set drama The Hunt, which follows a diverse group of Nazi hunters in the U.S. The hunters focus on capturing Nazis who have “escaped justice and embedded themselves in American history.”

Peele’s project is inspired by true events and is said to already be drawing interest from potential networks.

This is the latest project for the comic, writer and Get Out director. Earlier this month, it was announced that Peele will be teaming up with Spike Lee on Black Klansman, a crime-thriller based on a black detective who infiltrated the Klu Klux Klan. Peele is also executive-producing the upcoming TBS series The Last O.G., starring Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish.

