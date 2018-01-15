Jordan Peele, Idris Elba, Tiffany Haddish among early NAACP Image Awards winners
(LOS ANGELES) — Idris Elba, Tiffany Haddish and Jordan Peele were multiple winners in the non-televised categories for the NAACP Image Awards.
Elba was named Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for THOR: Ragnarok, and was also named Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited series or Dramatic Special for Guerrilla.
Haddish received awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for Girls Trip, and Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for the animated series Legends of Chamberlain Heights.
Peele was recognized for Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture, and Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture, for Get Out.
The Real’s Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley hosted the pre-awards event at the Pasadena Conference Center, where they celebrated winning Outstanding Talk Series.
Other winners include Queen Latifah, who received Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited -Series or Dramatic Special for Flint.
The 49th NAACP Image Awards, hosted by Anthony Anderson, airs live tonight at 9 p.m ET on TV One. Here’s a list of the television and film winners in the non-televised categories.
Television
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Jay Ellis – Insecure (HBO)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Marsai Martin – black-ish (ABC)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Joe Morton – Scandal (ABC)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Naturi Naughton – Power (Starz)
Outstanding Television Movie, Limited – Series or Dramatic Special
The New Edition Story (BET)
Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Idris Elba – Guerrilla (Showtime)
Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited -Series or Dramatic Special
Queen Latifah – Flint (Lifetime)
Outstanding News/ Information – (Series or Special)
Unsung (TV One)
Outstanding Talk Series
The Real (Syndicated)
Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series
The Manns (TV One)
Outstanding Variety or Game Show – (Series or Special)
Lip Sync Battle (Spike)
Outstanding Children’s Program
Doc McStuffins (Disney Junior)
Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited Series)
Caleb McLaughlin – Stranger Things (Netflix)
Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
Roland Martin – News One Now (TV One)
Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
LL Cool J – Lip Sync Battle (Spike)
Motion Picture
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Idris Elba – THOR: Ragnarok (Marvel Studios)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Tiffany Haddish – Girls Trip (Universal Pictures)
Outstanding Independent Motion Picture
Detroit (Annapurna Pictures)
Documentary
Outstanding Documentary (Film)
STEP (Fox Searchlight Pictures)
Outstanding Documentary (Television)
The 44th President: In His Own Words (History)
Writing
Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture
Jordan Peele – Get Out (Universal Pictures)
Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
Janine Barrois – Claws – Batsh*t (TNT)
Outstanding Writing in a Dramatic Series
Gina Prince-Bythewood – Shots Fired – Hour One: Pilot (Fox)
Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special
Abdul Williams – The New Edition Story – Part 2 (BET)
Directing
Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
Anton Cropper – black-ish – Juneteenth (ABC)
Outstanding Directing in a Dramatic Series
Carl Franklin – 13 Reasons Why – Tape 5, Side B (Netflix)
Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special
Allen Hughes – The Defiant Ones (HBO)
Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture
Jordan Peele – Get Out (Universal Pictures)
ANIMATED/CGI
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Tiffany Haddish – Legends of Chamberlain Heights (Comedy Central)
