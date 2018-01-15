ABC-Top Stories 

Jordan Peele, Idris Elba, Tiffany Haddish among early NAACP Image Awards winners

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Idris Elba, Tiffany Haddish and Jordan Peele were multiple winners in the non-televised categories for the NAACP Image Awards.

Elba was named Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for THOR: Ragnarok, and was also named Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited series or Dramatic Special for Guerrilla.

Haddish received awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for Girls Trip, and Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for the animated series Legends of Chamberlain Heights.

Peele was recognized for Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture, and Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture, for Get Out.

The Real’s Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley hosted the pre-awards event at the Pasadena Conference Center, where they celebrated winning Outstanding Talk Series.

Other winners include Queen Latifah, who received Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited -Series or Dramatic Special for Flint.

The 49th NAACP Image Awards, hosted by Anthony Anderson, airs live tonight at 9 p.m ET on TV One. Here’s a list of the television and film winners in the non-televised categories.

Television

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Jay Ellis – Insecure (HBO) 

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Marsai Martin – black-ish (ABC) 

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Joe Morton – Scandal (ABC) 

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Naturi Naughton – Power (Starz) 

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited – Series or Dramatic Special
The New Edition Story (BET) 

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Idris Elba – Guerrilla (Showtime) 

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited -Series or Dramatic Special
Queen Latifah – Flint (Lifetime) 

Outstanding News/ Information – (Series or Special)
Unsung (TV One) 

Outstanding Talk Series
The Real (Syndicated) 

Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series
The Manns (TV One) 

Outstanding Variety or Game Show – (Series or Special)
Lip Sync Battle (Spike) 

Outstanding Children’s Program
Doc McStuffins (Disney Junior) 

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited Series)
Caleb McLaughlin – Stranger Things (Netflix) 

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
Roland Martin – News One Now (TV One) 

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
LL Cool J – Lip Sync Battle (Spike) 

Motion Picture

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Idris Elba – THOR: Ragnarok (Marvel Studios) 

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Tiffany Haddish – Girls Trip (Universal Pictures) 

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture
Detroit (Annapurna Pictures) 

Documentary

Outstanding Documentary (Film)
STEP (Fox Searchlight Pictures) 

Outstanding Documentary (Television)
The 44th President: In His Own Words (History) 

Writing

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture
Jordan Peele – Get Out (Universal Pictures) 

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
Janine Barrois – Claws – Batsh*t (TNT) 

Outstanding Writing in a Dramatic Series
Gina Prince-Bythewood – Shots Fired – Hour One: Pilot (Fox) 

Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special
Abdul Williams – The New Edition Story  – Part 2 (BET)

Directing

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
Anton Cropper – black-ish – Juneteenth (ABC) 

Outstanding Directing in a Dramatic Series
Carl Franklin – 13 Reasons Why – Tape 5, Side B (Netflix) 

Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special
Allen Hughes – The Defiant Ones (HBO)

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture
Jordan Peele – Get Out (Universal Pictures)

ANIMATED/CGI

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Tiffany Haddish – Legends of Chamberlain Heights (Comedy Central)

