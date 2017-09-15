Jose strengthens to hurricane, may bring Nor'easter-like conditions to New York, Boston

Douglas Sacha/Getty(NEW YORK) — Jose re-strengthened from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane on Friday afternoon and could potentially bring Nor’easter-like conditions to New York and Boston next week.

As of just before 5 p.m. ET, Jose — with winds of 75 mph — was located about 485 miles southwest of Bermuda.

It’s expected to move between Bermuda and the U.S. East Coast through this weekend, and by early next week, Jose is forecast to be off the mid-Atlantic coast. Jose is expected to weaken to a tropical storm when it reaches the Northeast.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is warning that life-threatening rip currents, waves up to 11 feet, beach erosion and coastal flooding are all possible from the Carolinas up to Long Island Saturday through Tuesday.

The forecast could change, but Jose could also bring Nor’easter-like conditions with wind and rain to New York City Monday night into Tuesday, and for Boston Tuesday into Wednesday.

