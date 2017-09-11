Josh Gad thanks “Frozen” co-star Kristen Bell for saving “entire family” from Hurricane Irma

Disney – 2017(LOS ANGELES) — Josh Gad is publicly thanking his Frozen co-star Kristen Bell for taking his “entire family” out of the path of Hurricane Irma’s destruction.

“So @kristenanniebell literally saved my parents and my entire family tonight from #hurricaneirma,” he began in a caption on Instagram on Saturday. “When they were stranded in Florida, she got them a hotel room at her hotel in Orlando and saved them, my brothers, my sister-in-law and niece and nephew.”

Gad’s sentimental message was accompanied by a picture of Bell, who portrayed the fearless Anna in the Disney animated film, with the actor’s smiling parents.

He continued in the caption: “They don’t make them like this girl. Thank you [Kristen]. You are truly an angel sent from above.”

Bell said on social media that she “didn’t have the option to leave” so she decided to hunker down in Orlando, located in Central Florida.

Bell also was captured on video performing for those affected by the deadly hurricane inside an Orlando middle school that’s been transformed into a shelter.

Bell shared a photo from her Saturday performance on Twitter.

She captioned it: “When ur #singinginahurricane, ur volunteer back up dancers can(& will) steal the show. Richard & Rebecca everyone!! #HurrcaneIrma #Irma2017.”

Meadow Woods Middle School, the location of the shelter, also thanked the actress for entertaining those inside.

“Thank you @IMKristenBell for stopping by today!” the school wrote in one tweet.

“This is the power of being positive and serving others above self!” they added in a separate tweet.

