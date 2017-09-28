Julia Louis-Dreyfus reveals breast cancer diagnosis: “Today, I'm the one”

Trae Patton/CBS(HOLLYWOOD) — Julia Louis-Dreyfus has announced that she’s been diagnosed with breast cancer.

“1 in 8 women get breast cancer,” she tweeted Thursday. “Today, I’m the one.”

“The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union,” she continues. “The bad news is that all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

Louis-Dreyfus just won a record-breaking sixth Emmy for playing President Selina Meyer on HBO’s Veep, the most Emmys anyone’s ever won for playing the same character. She’s married to Brad Hall, a former SNL cast member who’s also a writer and director. They have two sons, Henry and Charles.

