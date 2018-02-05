“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” levels up to reclaim the top spot at the box office

©2016 CTMG. All Rights Reserved. (LOS ANGELES) — Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle reclaimed the top spot at the box office with an estimated $11 million weekend. That brings its totals to more than $350 million stateside and $855 million worldwide.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure bowed in second place, earning an estimated $10.2 million, while the Helen Mirren-led Winchester — the week’s only new release — grabbed third place with an estimated $9.25 million haul.

The Greatest Showman finished in third place, taking in an estimated $7.8 million. That brings its total earnings in the States to $137 million, making it the highest-grossing non-X-Men film for star Hugh Jackman.

Hostiles rounded out the top five with a $5.5 million weekend.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated weekend gross ticket sales:

1. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, $11 million

2. Maze Runner: The Death Cure, $10.2 million

3. Winchester, $9.25 million

4. The Greatest Showman, $7.8 million

5. Hostiles, $5.5 million

6. The Post, $5.2 million

7. 12 Strong, $4.7 million

8. Den of Thieves, $4.67 million

9. The Shape of Water, $4.3 million

10. Paddington 2, $3.1 million

