“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” levels up to reclaim the top spot at the box office
(LOS ANGELES) — Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle reclaimed the top spot at the box office with an estimated $11 million weekend. That brings its totals to more than $350 million stateside and $855 million worldwide.
Maze Runner: The Death Cure bowed in second place, earning an estimated $10.2 million, while the Helen Mirren-led Winchester — the week’s only new release — grabbed third place with an estimated $9.25 million haul.
The Greatest Showman finished in third place, taking in an estimated $7.8 million. That brings its total earnings in the States to $137 million, making it the highest-grossing non-X-Men film for star Hugh Jackman.
Hostiles rounded out the top five with a $5.5 million weekend.
Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated weekend gross ticket sales:
1. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, $11 million
2. Maze Runner: The Death Cure, $10.2 million
3. Winchester, $9.25 million
4. The Greatest Showman, $7.8 million
5. Hostiles, $5.5 million
6. The Post, $5.2 million
7. 12 Strong, $4.7 million
8. Den of Thieves, $4.67 million
9. The Shape of Water, $4.3 million
10. Paddington 2, $3.1 million
