“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” official trailer debuts

Universal Pictures(LOS ANGELES) — The first official trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom debuted during NBC’s Thursday Night Football, and this time, returning stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard reunite to save the dinosaurs from Mother Nature.

The Jurassic World theme park has been abandoned after the catastrophe that unfolded in that blockbuster titular 2015 franchise reboot, and the dinos have been left behind on the fictional Central American island of Isla Nublar. However, a volcano threatens to wipe the dinosaurs from the planet — again — which leads the characters played by Pratt and Howard to mount a risky rescue effort.

Jeff Goldblum — who reprises his role as math genius Ian Malcom from the original film — also is back with an ominous warning: “These creatures were here before us, and if we’re not careful, they’re gonna be here after us.”

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom — also starring Justice Smith, James Cromwell and Toby Jones — is due out in June.

