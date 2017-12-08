“Just Getting Started” leads this week's new releases

Broad Green Pictures/Lewis Jacobs(LOS ANGELES) — Opening in wide release on Friday:

* Just Getting Started — An ex-F.B.I. agent and an ex-mob lawyer in the Witness Protection Program — played by Tommy Lee Jones and Morgan Freeman, respectively — must put aside their petty rivalry to avoid a mob hit. Renee Russo and Glenne Headly — in her final movie roll — also star. Rated PG-13.

* The Disaster Artist — This dramedy — based on a true story and expanding to wide release — features Dave Franco as an aspiring actor who signs on to star in a project written, directed and financed by his buddy — played by brother James Franco. Initially a critical flop, the film becomes a cult classic. Also starring Seth Rogen, Alison Brie, and Zac Efron. Rated R.

Opening in limited release on Friday:

* I, Tonya — Margot Robbie stars as the titular character in this dark comedy based on the true story of disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding, whose promising career was cut short when her husband, played here by Marvel movie vet Sebastian Stan, tried to eliminate her rival. Also starring Allison Janney. Rated R.

[embedded content]

[embedded content]

[embedded content]

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.