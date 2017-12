12/04/17 – 1:34 P.M.

The third-annual Kahuna’s All-Star Christmas Jam is this Wednesday to benefit Toys For Tots. Sister station 106.3 The Fox’s Big Kahuna said that they want the event to welcome everyone.

Kahuna said that the event will feature music from all genres and it won’t only be Christmas music.

The event is this Wednesday from 6-10 p.m. at Alexandria’s on Crawford Street in Findlay.