Kate Winslet confirms that she and Leonardo DiCaprio still quote “Titanic” lines to each other

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Near, far, wherever they are…Kate Winslet and her Titanic co-star Leonardo DiCaprio are still quoting lines from the blockbuster movie to each other.

The Oscar and Emmy award-winning actress made that revelation during an appearance on ABC’s Good Morning America Tuesday, while promoting her soon-to-be released drama, The Mountain Between Us.

The release of the new film comes just two months before the 20th anniversary of the release of Titanic, and the epic film is still near and dear to Winslet’s heart.

“[I] had my 21st birthday on that film and Leo his 22nd birthday,” she said. “I’m about to turn 42 and he’s turning 43 at the end of this year. Isn’t that crazy?”

She then confirmed the rumors that she and Leo still recite Rose’s and Jack’s lines to one another.

“We do,” she said, laughing. As the crowd cheered, she replied, “I know you love us even more now!”

Winslet added of Leo, “I do feel so grateful for that friendship and, honestly, it is like family.”

In The Mountain Between Us, Winslet and Idris Elba star as two strangers who must work together to survive in the wilderness after their plane crashes. Winslet said she could personally relate to the movie since she met her husband, Ned Rocknroll, amidst the drama of a house fire at his billionaire uncle Richard Branson’s home.

“When I first read this script, I was so moved by it because that really did happen to me,” she said. “That man, that great stranger who was wonderful at keeping my kids’ spirits up [during the fire] and making them laugh became my husband, and so I really loved this story, because you should never judge a stranger.”

The Mountain Between Us hits theaters Oct. 6.

