Kathy Griffin no longer sorry about bloody Trump photo: “The whole outrage was B.S.”

If she was sorry then, she’s reversed course now.

Speaking to the Australian television program Sunrise, Griffin said, “I’m no longer sorry. The whole outrage was B.S.”

“The whole thing got so blown out of proportion,” Griffin continued, “and I lost everybody.”

Although Griffin was supported by some comedians — notably Jim Carrey — she lost her job hosting CNN’s New Year Eve coverage, lost long-held friendships, and, as she tells Sunrise, her tour was cancelled.

“No, I don’t apologize for that photo anymore,” Griffin concluded, saying that she would be taking on Trump on her upcoming tour dates.

Griffin is headed Down Under for dates in Australia and New Zealand in October.

