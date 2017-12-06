U.S. Air Force Airman Kenidee A. Myers graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Myers is the daughter of Tenissa and Kyrt Myers and granddaughter of Jocelyn and William Shreffler, all of Risingsun, Ohio.

She is a 2016 graduate of Lakota High School, Kansas, Ohio.