Kenton Home Invasion Injures One

10/2/17 – 7:35 A.M.

A home invasion in Kenton sent one person to the hospital late last week. WKTN radio reports the incident happened in the 300 block of North Main Street Thursday morning.

Investigators say emergency responders took one victim to Hardin Memorial Hospital. They later transferred him to Grant Medical Center in Columbus.

Police arrested 18-year-old Peyton George and 20-year-old Ashton Mundy. They face aggravated robbery charges. Authorities say they found suspected drugs and weapons in the home.

